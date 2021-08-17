Buffalo Township, Union County, Pa. – A woman in Union County was recently the victim of an indecent exposure incident in Buffalo Township when she caught a man masturbating inside his vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton say Joshua Brion, 23, of Millmont, was allegedly masturbating inside his vehicle at the 8000 block of Old Turnpike Road the morning on Aug. 12. The female victim was in the area at the time and observed Brion in the act.

Charges are being filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch in Mifflinburg.