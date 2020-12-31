Hughesville, Pa. – Charges are pending for a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman’s cat on Christmas Day in Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, Patrick Dieter attempted to remove his ex-roommate’s cat from a residence on Mohawk Drive in Wolf Township. The cat, namede Solo, ran into a corner of the bathroom. Dieter reportedly grabbed his crossbow and fired a bolt at the cat, just missing him.

“This enraged Dieter’s dog, at which point he decided he had to kill Solo,” Trooper Paul Beard wrote in a news release. Dieter fired a second bolt which struck Solo in the head and killed him. Dieter then disposed of the body along a roadway, according to state police.

Police responded and also found Dieter to be in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Charges are pending at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp in Muncy.