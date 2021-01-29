Salladasburg, Pa. – State police said charges are pending against a Jersey Shore man who allegedly caused $8,400 damage to an ATM machine in Salladasburg.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, the man, who was not named in their report, drove to the Dandy Mart at 4294 State Route 287 shortly after 9 p.m. Jan. 16 to use the ATM. The man attempted to use his ATM card to complete a transaction at the ATM, which is owned by Jersey Shore State Bank.

However, the ATM kept the man’s card and he was unable to complete the transaction. State police said the man then used various tools from the trunk of his vehicle to cause approximately $8,400 of damage to the machine. The man then fled the scene.