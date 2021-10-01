Loyalsock, Pa. — A homeowner in Loyalsock said they called police after being awakend by the sound of a window being smashed.

Authorities arrived and pieced together a story that featured MaryKate Heaney, 20, of Loyalsock allegedly breaking a front window out of the home and starting a fight with the homeowner.

Heaney was charged with several offenses that included first-degree felony burglary, second-degree felony criminal trespassing, and three summary offenses that included harassment, criminal mischief, and purchasing alcohol as a minor.

Trooper Peter Dunchick, who wrote the affidavit of probable cause, said Heaney admitted to officers she broke the window and had been drinking.

Troopers said a witness alleged Heaney scratched and pushed a person at the home. According to the report, the witness also said Heaney pulled her hair out.

Heaney posted $100,000 monetary bail on Sept. 22 after being charged with the felonies and summary offenses. Heaney will meet with Judge Gary Whiteman on Oct. 4 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet