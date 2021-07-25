Shamokin, Pa. —A 23-year-old Shamokin man was charged with a series of misdemeanors after officers said he shouted racial slurs and threatened to attack a man with a skateboard.

Joshua Michael Cohoon was charged with first-degree misdemeanor ethnic intimidation, and a count each of third-degree felony simple assault and disorderly conduct.

On July 15, officers from the Shamokin Police Department responded to a call after witnesses said a man was going up and down Chestnut Street and Diamond Street yelling racial slurs and threatening people.

Officer Raymond Siko II said as he arrived on scene, Cohoon advanced on his patrol SUV and was ordered to put his hands behind his back. Siko said officers had to assist Cohoon with putting his arms behind his back.

As Cohoon was placed into custody, officers said he shouted more racial slurs and said, “I was going to hit that ****** with my skateboard!”

Officers spoke with a witness on scene, who said Cohoon was seen moving up and down the street making racial statements and cursing. The witness told officers Cohoon allegedly then threatened him and approached him with a skateboard in his hand.

The witness admitted he pulled a utility knife from his tool belt and told Cohoon to not come near him. According to the report, the witness said he did not know Cohoon. Officers said several witnesses on scene verified the story.

Cohoon was placed into custody and held on $20,000 monetary bail at the Northumberland County Prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 27.