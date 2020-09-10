Mill Hall, Pa. — In a report filed on August 13, State Police from Lamar alleged that Gary Lynn Rupert, 23, of State College, threw what was described as a “black ball” off a cliff overlooking Interstate 80 E.

Rupert, who shared a video of the incident on TikTok, allegedly threw the object near mile marker 180.6 off a cliff that was approximately 170 feet high. Ruport was also heard in the video, police allege, saying he could not see where the ball landed and wanted to try again the next day.

In 2014, Sharon Budd, of Uniontown, Ohio was a passenger in her family’s car traveling on Interstate 80 when a rock plunged from an overpass, smashed through the windshield of her vehicle, and struck her in the face. She suffered serious head injuries.

The four men responsible for throwing the five-pound rock each received jail time.

Legislation sponsored by Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) to require the installation of protective fencing over Interstate highways was unanimously approved in October of 2017 by the state Senate.

Senate Bill 564, now Act 65 of 2018, also known as the “Bridge Fencing Safety Act” was passed to provide for installation of protective fencing on certain state-owned bridges by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

In the ball-throwing incident, Rupert was charged with recklessly endangering another person, propulsion of missiles onto roadways, and disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on September 15.