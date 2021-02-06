Williamsport, Pa. – A 37-year-old Williamsport man is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Feb. 22 for his alleged role in the theft of checks, according to Lycoming County Court records.

Officer Nikita Bonnell of the Williamsport Bureau of Police said Jason Robert Yahn is accused of forging his former employer’s signature on three different checks that totaled $2,100.

Yahn is charged with four separate third-degree felonies that included theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft of a secondary metal, and theft from a motor vehicle.

According to Bonnell, on Oct. 8 she was contacted by Yahn’s former employer, who said he noticed two checks from his business account had been cashed. Bonnell said the individual told her he did not write the checks.

According to officers, the accuser was able to provide check numbers for the missing checks. Bonnell said it was clear the signature on the checks did not match the accuser’s signature.

According to the report, the accuser also told officers there was a third check missing that was cashed for $500.

Officers said the accuser contacted police on Oct. 14 and told them Yahn had taken the third check and allegedly cashed it at Woodlands Bank.

According to the report, the accuser said he spoke with two employees who were working with Yahn on the day of the alleged incident. Officers said the accuser told them the checks were taken out of a safe at 305 E Church Street.

Yahn allegedly went into the office alone as the two other employees loaded materials into a work truck, according to the complaint.