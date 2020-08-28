One of the five men accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in a van in Linden will not be prosecuted for it, Lycoming County court records show.

The district attorney's office recently moved to dismiss felony sexual assault charges against Jalil Donte Harris, 22, of Williamsport, according to a nolle prosequi order by Judge Marc F. Lovecchio.

Although this case was dropped, Harris will still go to state prison for four to eight years for the unrelated sexual assault of a minor and must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner indicated that the victim was consulted before the case against Harris was dropped. His state prison and registry requirements are a "global resolution" to three separate cases filed against Harris, Gardner said.

In this case, Harris was one of five men who allegedly had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with an adult female victim in the 1000 block of Northway Road, Linden, on April 16, 2019. The victim told PSP Trooper Michael App that Harris was not wearing a condom when he had vaginal sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

"She advised that she felt threatened and outnumbered since it was five guys against her," App wrote.

One of Harris' codefendants, Lynn E. Kyle, Jr., 22, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor indecent assault on Aug. 18 for the incident.

Kyle was accused of carrying the woman to the van and taking away her phone and glasses before initiating the alleged group assault, according to App's affidavit.

President Judge Nancy L. Butts sentenced Kyle to three to 12 months confinement in a state prison to run concurrently with an unrelated 4 1/2 to 9 year state prison term for sexually assaulting a minor.

The other three Lycoming County men - Jordan M. Hockenberry, 20, Derrick Meads, 20, and Rahim A. Baines, 32 – are still moving through the court system. All three are scheduled for criminal pre-trials on Sept. 22.

Although Harris won't be prosecuted for this case, he's still going to state prison for four to eight years in a separate sexual assault case.

Harris and Kyle engaged in sexual activity with an underage victim on or about Aug. 2019 and recorded some of the acts on a phone, according to state police.

In that case, Harris pleaded guilty to felony statutory sexual assault, and misdemeanor corruption of minors and indecent assault on March 17 and was sentenced to state prison and must register as a sex offender.

Harris also was sentenced to one to two years of state prison time in a third case for misdemeanor simple assault.

When asked why his office wouldn't prosecute Harris for the alleged group sexual assault, District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner provided the following statement:

Jalil Harris received an aggregate state sentence of four to eight years incarceration and is required to register as a sex offender for twenty-five years following his release from a state correctional institution. The four to eight year period of state incarceration coupled with the registration requirement was a global resolution of the three separate cases filed against the Defendant after consultation with the named victim of Docket Number CR-133-2020.

Harris was incarcerated at SCI Smithfield on June 22 and transferred to the Lycoming County Prison on Aug. 19, where he remains in custody.

Note: A link to Harris' docket sheet is not provided here because CR-133-20 no longer appears on the Pa. United Judicial System website.