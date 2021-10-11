Centre Hall, Pa. — A woman was charged with multiple felonies after undercover agents allegedly purchased methamphetamine from her on two separate occasions.

On April 28, officers with the Pine Creek Township Police Department said they arranged the purchase of 3.5 grams of methamphetamine from Kristina Ellen Guthrie, 39, of Centre Hall. An undercover agent and confidential informant completed the purchase from Guthrie for $200 inside a residence located near the 100 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue in Centre Hall.

A second transaction was completed on June 4 when Guthrie allegedly sold an ounce of methamphetamine to agents for $800.

Guthrie was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felony conspiracy, third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility, and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Guthrie was arraigned this week before Judge Thomas Jordan in State College. Guthrie is being held at the Centre County Prison in lieu of $1,000 monetary bail as she awaits a preliminary hearing on Oct. 20.

