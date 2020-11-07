Port Matilda, Pa. – A report of shots fired and a disagreement between two men brought police to a Centre County home the evening of Nov. 2.

Brett W. Buchanan, 29, of Port Matilda, allegedly shot at a bedroom window while another man was inside the room.

Buchanan and the man had gotten into an argument shortly after 8:30 p.m. at a residence on South Mountain Road in Taylor Township, according to state police at Rockview.

The man barricaded himself in the room because he was afraid of Buchanan, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Tyler Grube of Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview.

Buchanan went upstairs and punched through the bedroom door, Grube said. The man told Buchanan that, “he had a pellet gun in his room with him and kept telling the defendant not to come in because he did not want to shoot him with the pellet gun,” Grube wrote.

At that point, Buchanan left the residence and went into an outbuilding on the property. A moment later, the victim “heard two loud explosion sounds and the windows belonging to his bedroom were blown out,” Grube wrote.

Grube said Buchanan fired two rounds from a shotgun through the second floor of the residence in an attempt to shoot the man and cause serious bodily injury or death to him.

Police found numerous shotguns in the outbuilding where Buchanan had gone just before shooting the windows.

The police also found an empty shotgun shell directly below the second floor window.

Broken glass was scattered on the ground below the window, and glass shards were found inside the bedroom, police said. Grube noted there was damage on the bedroom ceiling where the shotgun rounds were fired.

Buchanan was charged with a felony of aggravated assault – attempts to cause bodily injury with deadly weapon, discharge of firearm into an occupied structure, a misdemeanor of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and a summary of harassment. He was arraigned at the office of District Judge Casey M. McClain and bail was set at $10,000 monetary.

