Williamsport, Pa. – A Centre County man was sentenced in federal court to 240 months or 20 years imprisonment for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Michael Dashem, 36, of Port Matilda, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to receiving and possessing child pornography, according to acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Bandler.

U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann imposed the sentence, which Dashem will be serving consecutive to a state prison sentence he is currently serving, according to a press release.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.