Centre County, Pa. — A Philipsburg man was indicted last week in federal court for drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

Jeremy Stephen Heeman, 46, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He also was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The charges are in relation to conduct that occurred on Jan. 9 in Centre County.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luisa Honora Berti is prosecuting the case.

