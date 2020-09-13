State College - Pennsylvania State Trooper Jay Pollick arrived at Mount Nittany Medical Center on Aug. 24 at approximately 2:40 a.m. after staff reported a domestic assault involving a female.

According an affidavit, the complainant alleged she was assaulted by her boyfriend who was identified as Edward Henry Gummo, 51, of Howard.

Gummo's girlfriend said the assault took place at 752 Nittany Valley Drive in Walker Township on Aug. 21 at 3 p.m, according to police.

She told police that Gummo chased her as she attempted to reach her car. Gummo reportedly opened her car door and dragged her back to the residence. He then put her in a chokehold before throwing her back to the ground, the affidavit stated.

Gummo is accused by police of hitting her with a wooden broom handle before placing it against her neck from behind and hitting her with a closed fist.

The woman eventually escaped when Gummo left a room, allowing her to reach a neighbor’s house, the report stated.

Gummo is facing two felony counts of strangulation and aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts all stemming from the incident on Aug. 21.

He failed to post 10% of the $120,000 bail amount and has remained locked up in county prison.