Huston Township, Pa. – On the afternoon of September 24, Pennsylvania Trooper Nicholas Gray was dispatched to a reported domestic disturbance at 104 Beaver Road in Huston Township in Centre County.

As Gray arrived, he observed the victim with a cut on her chin and scrapes on her left shoulder, left arm, and left foot. According to the affidavit Gray alleged Lynn Fisher Bennett, 53, of Julian was responsible after an argument with the victim turned physical.

It was alleged by Gray that the victim and Bennett got into an argument in the backyard of the residence that escalated into a physical altercation. The victim stated Bennett shoved her then grabbed her by the face and dragged her through the yard.

Bennett was charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail was set at $10,000 unsecured which he was able to pay. In 2019, Bennett plead guilty to a harassment charge.