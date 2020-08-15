Philipsburg, Pa.—On the night of August 2, 2020 Patrick Dennis McQuillen, 60, of Centre County assaulted Brian Lyncha with a baseball bat, causing swelling and a laceration on his head according to an affidavit released by Pennsylvania State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Chad Harpster stated he responded to a call at approximately 10 p.m. when he was dispatched to 211 N Centre St. in Philipsburg Borough for a complaint of an assault. Lyncha was on the scene and said he was struck in the head by a man with gray hair and "approximately 50 years old."

Trooper Harpster stated in the affidavit he could see a laceration and swelling on Lyncha’s head and right arm.

Lyncha explained that an argument between he an a woman at the residence ended when McQuillen struck him with the bat.

A woman at the residence said that McQuillen had been at the residence prior to the arrival of state troopers. Harpster said he knew McQuillen from past dealings. McQuillen, after being contacted by someone at the residence, agreed to return to the scene where he admitted to striking Lyncha.

McQuillen was held at Centre County Prison on $25,000 bail and was able to post the amount. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.

In 2019, McQuillen was charged with disorderly conduct and in a separate incident was charged with driving with a suspended license.