Milesburg, Pa. – A little after 8:30 p.m. on the night of June 14, 2019, Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Gordon was called to the scene of an accident involving a blue motorcycle and red KIA Soul.

As Trooper Gordon approached the scene, he said he noticed the two occupants of the motorcycle lying motionless on the eastern side of 300 Turnpike Street in Milesburg Borough in Centre County. He stated through an affidavit that he did not see helmets.

As the scene was investigated, Gordon observed an inspection sticker on the 2000 Harley Davidson that had expired in 2018. He also determined the two occupants to be Jeremy Richard Gardner, 42, and Haley Gardner, 18. Both are from Centre County.

The occupants were transported by helicopter to UMPC Altoona due to the extent of the injuries, according the affidavit. Katie Pletcher of the Bellefonte Ambulance Service, who assisted in treating Gordon prior to being flown to Altoona, observed the odor of alcohol, the affidavit states.

Trooper Frank Gaus was called to the scene due to the extent of the injuries suffered by Haley Gardner. Trooper Gaus stated due to the level of impairment and the speed being traveled that Jeremy Garnder was at fault for the accident.

A warrant was issued for Jeremy Gardner’s medical records from UPMC Altoona, which showed a blood alcohol level of .128%. Jeremy Garnder’s injuries were not released in the affidavit. Haley Gardner suffered a seizure while in transport to UMPC Altoona, a fracture of the odontoid bone, a fracture at L3-L4 vertebrae, comminuted right femur fracture, and open tibial wound, police said.

Jeremy Gardner is facing multiple felonies for his involvement in the accident that include aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or injury, and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed.

Jeremy Gardner has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 7 at 8:30 a.m. with the Honorable Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.

Gillette-Walker set Gardner's bail at $500,000 unsecured on Sept. 25.

