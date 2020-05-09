Three juveniles burglarized an antique vehicle warehouse and caused approximately $100,000 worth of damage, Pennsylvania State Police at Rockview reported.

The juveniles' names were not released but they were listed as a 12-year-old Philipsburg male, an 11-year-old Osceola Mills male, and a 15-year-old Osceola Mills male.

The burglary was reported at 92 Curtin Street, Rush Township, Centre County, on March 6, according to a May 4 press release.

"Following the completion of interviews, it was determined that three juveniles committed the burglary, as they broke into a warehouse and burglarized antique vehicles, causing approximately $100,000 worth of damage," the investigating officer wrote.

Charges will be filed through district court on all three juveniles, police said.