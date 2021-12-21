Williamsport, Pa. – A man from State College was charged by criminal information in federal court for failure to pay more than a $1 million federal income and payroll taxes.

Scott Lykens, 44, was the owner and operator of Keystone Medical Management Solutions, Inc., (KMMS, Inc.) in Centre County. The information alleges that KMMS, Inc. withheld taxes from its’ employees’ paychecks, including federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes and was required to make deposits of the payroll taxes to the IRS on a periodic basis, according to a release form the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The business also was to file Employer’s Quarterly Federal Income Tax Returns and pay the employers’ share of Social Security and Medicare taxes on behalf of its employees. However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges between 2015 and 2019, Lykens failed to pay over to the IRS taxes that he had withheld from the employees. The total unpaid tax liability was $1,044,796, according to the release.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.