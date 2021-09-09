Joseph M. McClure, 44, of Middletown was arraigned Wednesday evening in his hometown on charges of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe, and reckless endangerment.

According to a report in PennLive, Middletown Borough Public Safety Director William Baldwin said McClure's apprehension started yesterday at about 1:30 p.m. Authorities closed nearby streets, while portions of the borough were evacuated. The incident not only involved Middletown Borough Police, but also Homeland Security, the state police’s explosive unit, and the bomb unit from the Reading Police.

The evacuated residents weren’t able to return to their homes until around 9:30 that night.

McClure, considered a threat to society, was denied bail. According to court records, he also has two prior convictions for making terroristic threats. He faces a preliminary hearing September 22 in Dauphin County court.

