Berwick, Pa. — A witness allegedly told officers with the Berwick Police Department he was attacked by two men, who took his phone and threw it into the street.

Officer Jeremy Mulders of the Berwick Police Department reported in an affidavit, the witness was struck several times in the head and chest area by two men. According to the report, one of the men was identified as Dustin Kemp, 27, of Berwick.

Kemp allegedly admitted to officers he broke the man’s phone after punching him.

“Kemp stated that he lost his cool,” Mulders wrote.

Several witnesses on the scene told Mulders the victim did not strike back and only covered his face as he yelled for help. Authorities said the victim was treated at the Berwick hospital for a sprained left ring finger and contusion on his nose. According to the report, the total cost to repair the cellphone was $190.

Kemp was charged with second-degree misdemeanor assault and a summary charge of criminal mischief. No bail was listed for Kemp, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Richard Knecht on Oct. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet