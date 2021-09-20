Catawissa, Pa. — A man accused of strangling a woman and striking a 3-year-old child so hard he left several marks on the child's body is wanted by Catawissa Borough Police.

James Sergey Caligiuri, 31, of Catawissa is wanted by the Catawissa Borough Police Department on one count second-degree strangulation, two counts of second-degree felony endangering the welfare of children, four counts of second-degree simple assault, three counts of first-degree misdemeanor simple assault, one count of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, and seven counts of summary harassment for what authorities called domestic violence and child abuse that occurred in July of this year.

According to a release from the department, “the victim reported she had been strangled, kicked and punched by Caligiuri.”

Caligiuri was last seen walking away from his brother’s home located at 507 Hillside Village in Catawissa. Authorities said he speaks with a Russian accent and is from Florida.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Caligiuri is being asked to call the Catawissa Borough Police Department at 570-356-7102 and speak with Corporal Hayes. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?

