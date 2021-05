Selinsgrove, Pa. — On May 22, State Police in Selinsgrove received a call for the theft of motor vehicle parts for a location along route 104 in Washington Township.

The caller reported the theft of a catalytic converter valued at $500 that was removed from the car. According to the report, the person(s) then fled in an unknown direction by unknow means.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Selinsgrove State Police at 570-374-8145.