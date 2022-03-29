Selinsgrove, Pa. – Two businesses in Snyder County were recently victims of catalytic converter thefts, as the thefts continue to be an issue in northcentral Pennsylvania.

An unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from a Ford Econoline E-450 van at Mulls Auto Sales on N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township. The business reported to police that the theft occurred around 3:44 p.m. March 14, according to a report from PSP Selinsgrove.

Several days later, around 8:45 a.m. March 21, an unknown suspect stole catalytic converters from three Ford Econoline vans parked at Plaza House Furniture on N. Susquehanna Trail.

PSP Selinsgrove is asking anyone with information on the thefts to contact them at (570) 374-8145.

Last month, state police reported that several businesses in White Deer Township, Union County, were victims of catalytic converter thefts. Unknown suspects took catalytic converters from several Rabbit Transportation vans on Feb. 8. That same day, an employee at Flowers Bakery caught two men attempting to steal catalytic converters from company vehicles. The men, who were wearing ski masks, fled the scene in their vehicle.

A Lycoming County man was charged last month for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle at Blaise Alexander dealership on Route 45 in East Buffalo Township, Union County, according to court documents.

Louis T. Mercantino III, 27, of Hughesville, was allegedly caught by an employee as he cut the catalytic converter out of a pickup truck on Oct. 11, 2021.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in recent years. The catalytic converters are located underneath vehicles between the engine and the muffler.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there has been more than a tenfold increase in catalytic converter thefts in the last three years. In 2020 year alone, more than 14,000 were stolen from cars and trucks, the Bureau reported, citing the rising price in metals, as well as supply chain issues, as contributors to the rise in thefts.

The metals are then sold on the black market.



