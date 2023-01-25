Union County, Pa. — State police at Milton are investigating several recent catalytic converter thefts in Union County.

Police say the incidents occurred from late December through mid-January. Between Dec. 25 and Jan. 9, suspects removed catalytic converters from two Ford trucks parked at New Enterprise Stone and Lime on Dales Quarry Road in Buffalo Township.

A second incident was reported at the 400 block of Reitz Boulevard in Union Township. The victim told police someone removed a catalytic converter from a 2016 Ford Transit van between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.

A third incident was reported on Jan. 9 at the 300 block of Hill School Road in Kelly Township. The victim told police someone took the catalytic converter from his 2012 Ford.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

