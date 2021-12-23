Lycoming/Snyder County, Pa. – Catalytic converter thefts recently were reported in Lycoming and Snyder counties, according to state police.

In Lycoming County, an unknown suspect cut out a catalytic converter on an Audi vehicle in the lot of Enterprise Rent-A-Car on E. Third Street, Loyalsock Township. The incident occurred sometime between 8 a.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. Dec. 17, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Total value of damage is $1,200.

In Snyder County, an unknown suspect stole a catalytic converter from an enclosed generator sometime between 10 p.m. Dec. 13 and 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Eastern Snyder Regional Authority in Penn Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, the generator was enclosed by a chain-link and barbed wire fence. The suspect had cut through the fence to access the generator. Damage is estimated at $4,000.

Another catalytic converter theft in Snyder County was reported to police on Dec. 14. An unknown suspect took catalytic converters from an exterior generator at Family Practice Center, located at Susquehanna Valley Mall in Monroe Township. Total value of stolen parts is $6,600, according to state police.

Catalytic converter theft crimes have increased in recent years, as the price of metal has increased. Thieves sell the catalytic converters on the black market for the value of the precious metals.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) said a study showed that 108 catalytic converter thefts occurred each month on average nationwide in 2018, jumping to an average of more than 1,200 per month in 2020, according to Washington Post article from Oct. 8, 2021.