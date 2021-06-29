Watsontown, Pa. – Catalytic converters on the underside of vehicles help reduce emissions. But according to a recent NPR report, rising prices for some metals has led to an increase in thefts.

Pennsylvania Sate Police in Milton are investigating another catalytic converter theft. This time, a parked, broken-down vehicle on Interstate 180 in Northumberland County was the target.

Police received a report on June 26 that the catalytic converter was removed from a 2002 Honda Civic Del Sol that was parked near mile marker 5 in Delaware Township.

Catalytic converters reside somewhere between the muffler and engine on most vehicles. Starting the engine of a car without a catalytic converter is noisy--it's hard to miss that something is wrong.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there has been more than a tenfold increase in catalytic converter thefts in the last three years. In 2020 year alone, more than 14,000 were stolen from cars and trucks.

Experts say a disruption in the supply chain has dramatically increased the price of metals used in these automotive parts.

Tylor Cochran, shop foreman for K-Tech Automotive in Williamsport, confirmed the increase in stolen catalytic converters. "One was stolen from a car here within the last six months," Cochran said. "There's been a significant increase in thefts."

"There's no way for the police to track the stolen parts, and they're easy to cut out if you know what you're doing," said Cochran.

The PSP Milton investigation is ongoing.

