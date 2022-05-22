Middleburg, Pa. — Even houses of worship have not been spared from the recent increase in catalytic converter thefts.

State police at Selinsgrove say an unknown suspect cut the catalytic converter from a van parked at New Hope Baptist Church on Route 522 in Franklin Township.

Police were called to the church in Snyder County when the theft was discovered on May 17. Police say the incident occurred sometime between Feb. 1 and May 17.

State police at Selinsgrove also responded to a report on May 6 of a catalytic converter that was taken from a victim’s box truck. The truck was parked at 9361 Route 104 in Perry Township when the theft occurred sometime between May 3 and 6.

Anyone with information on either of the Snyder County incidents may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.

In Union County, Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren reported that someone cut the catalytic converter from a van in their lot sometime between March 2 and May 14, according to PSP Milton. Anyone with information may contact Trooper Mowen at 570-524-2662.

Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in recent years. The catalytic converters are located underneath vehicles between the engine and the muffler.

According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there has been more than a tenfold increase in catalytic converter thefts in the last three years. In 2020 year alone, more than 14,000 were stolen from cars and trucks, the Bureau reported, citing the rising price in the precious metals found inside the converters, as well as supply chain issues, as contributors to the rise in thefts.

