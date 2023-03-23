CatalyticConverter_THEFT_generic_2022
Montoursville, Pa.  — Three vehicles at an auto dealership in Fairfield Township are missing catalytic converters after a thief cut them out. 

State police at Montoursville say the thefts occurred between 7:30 p.m. March 14 and 7 a.m. March 15 at Fairfield Auto Group on Lycoming Mall Drive. 

Affected vehicles include a 2021 Ford Bronco, 2021 Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck, and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. Police say they do not have any leads at this point. 

Anyone with information may contact PSP at 570-368-5700. 

