Montoursville, Pa. — Three vehicles at an auto dealership in Fairfield Township are missing catalytic converters after a thief cut them out.
State police at Montoursville say the thefts occurred between 7:30 p.m. March 14 and 7 a.m. March 15 at Fairfield Auto Group on Lycoming Mall Drive.
Affected vehicles include a 2021 Ford Bronco, 2021 Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck, and a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. Police say they do not have any leads at this point.
Anyone with information may contact PSP at 570-368-5700.
