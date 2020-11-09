From Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers:

A $2,000 cash reward is being offered by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of Antwan McClain, charged with the criminal homicide of Jimia Alston.

On October 15, 2020, at approximately 1840 hours, the Williamsport Bureau of Police responded to the 500 block of Louisa Street, Williamsport City, for a report of a shooting. The suspect arrived at the Victim’s house on foot and fired several rounds at the direction of the Victim and her residence.

McClain is accused of shooting Jimia Alston, 31, at the front door of her home. She died at 7:55 p.m. in Williamsport Regional Medical Center. Antwan MCCLAIN of Williamsport, 36 years-old, has been identified and charged with Criminal Homicide. There is an active arrest warrant for MCCLAIN as a result of this incident.

Media Release #2844

Docket No.: MJ-29102-CR-0000344-2020

Date Issued: Monday, October 19, 2020 - 12:19pm

Warrant Type: Criminal

Charges: (1) count Criminal Homicide (F) ( (1) count of Aggravated Assault (1 Count) Firearms Not to be Carried W/O a License (F3) (1 count) Possession Of Firearm Prohibited (F1) (1 count) Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure (1 count) Flight to Avoid Apprehension (F3) (1 Count) Recklessly Endagering Another Person (1) Count of Possession of Inst. of Crime (M1)

Incident Type: Homicide

Issuing Authority: MDJ-29-1-02

Holding Dept: Williamsport Bureau of Police

