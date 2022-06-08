Selinsgrove, Pa. — The homicide case of a Selinsgrove man charged with fatally shooting his wife was held for court.

Brad Alan Bailor, 33, is accused of shooting his wife, Leslie Marie Bailor, multiple times on April 18 with a 9 mm handgun after the couple argued.

Bailor had a preliminary hearing on Tuesday in front of District Judge John H. Reed, where it was determined there was enough evidence to send the case to county court for trial.

Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said the case is currently being reviewed for the potential of imposing the death penalty.

Bailor was charged with criminal homicide and murder of the first degree after police responded to the residence on S. Market Street and found Mrs. Bailor dead from apparent gunshot wounds. He was arraigned that evening by Reed who denied bail.

Bailor called 9-1-1 just after 1 p.m. that day, and reportedly told dispatchers, “My wife attacked me and she’s screaming at me, and I don’t know what I did. I f****** shot her.”

Bailor repeatedly told the dispatcher he shot his wife and said the gun he used was in his pocket, according to the criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived on scene, Bailor came out of the house holding the gun in his hand, troopers said. He refused to drop it and instead retreated back into the home. A minute later, Bailor came back out of the house and threw the gun into the yard, police said.

His wife’s body was in their bedroom, and the couple’s children were with family in Millmont, Bailor told them.

When police interviewed Bailor, he allegedly admitted to shooting his wife multiple times following an argument that got physical. He had slapped her in the face twice “pretty hard” and when he saw she was making a phone call, he believed she was calling the police, Bailor told authorities.

He told her he could “make this way worse,” and retrieved the handgun with a fully-loaded magazine from a nearby dresser, according to police. He racked the slide and shot her several times, Bailor reportedly said.

Court records show Bailor was charged with simple assault and harassment in January. The assault charge was later dropped and Bailor was issued a lesser citation for harassment.

Bailor has remained in Snyder County Prison since his arrest. Formal arraignment in front of Snyder County Judge Michael Sholley is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 18.

Bailor is being represented by Snyder County Public Defender Jasmin Smith and co-counsel, Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer.

Docket Sheet

