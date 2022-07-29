Watsontown, Pa. — The case against a couple and their nephew accused of beating a man to death in 2020 is heading to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.

Dorothy M. Huffman, 44, and Thomas A. Huffman, 45, were arrested on July 13 for their alleged role in the beating death of 53-year-old Richard Leroy Jameson II in early 2020. State police allege the Huffmans, along with their nephew Kayden Koser, 17, participated in beating Jameson with a wooden paddle multiple times on the head and then burying him in the yard of the residence at 415 Groover Road in Delaware Township.

The trio had a preliminary hearing Wednesday at the office of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl, who ruled there was enough evidence to forward the charges to Northumberland County Court.

Police were tipped off to the homicide on July 11 when they were contacted by two women. The women told them that a female witness at the scene relayed to them her account of the brutal beating and death of Jameson.

The witness, who was subsequently interviewed by police, told them Jameson was beat so badly that he was bleeding form the head and had trouble walking down the hallway to the bathroom after that. He collapsed in the hallway, and then was moved into the living room where he was seated on the couch. The witness told police Jameson kept slumping over before eventually falling on the floor. Dorothy Huffman allegedly picked up Jameson's head, placed a pillow underneath it, and then slammed his head into the pillow, according to the affidavit.

Jameson, who died a short time later, had lived with the Huffmans at the time.

The witness told police she saw Thomas Huffman and Koser wrap Jameson's body in a comforter and take it out into the woods. She related she saw Thomas Huffman and Koser with shovels and flashlights. They allegedly told the witness that they buried Jameson at an area known as "the island," a portion of land northwest of the residence that is surrounded by cornfields.

The witness told police she did not contact them at the time because she was afraid that she would be threatened with physical harm.

Police arrested Thomas Huffman at the Groover Road residence on July 13. He led police to Jameson's burial site in a heavily wooded area and admitted to striking Jameson several times with his fist and a wooden paddle, police said.

Dorothy Huffman and Koser were found and arrested in Williamsport later that day. Dorothy Huffman also admitted to striking Jameson and told police she knew Jameson was buried on the property.

All three have been charged with criminal homicide, felony aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.

