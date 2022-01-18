Lewisburg, Pa. – A in-home caretaker in Union County was charged for allegedly taking an elderly client’s SNAP card and using to it to buy several hundred dollars of groceries for herself.

Michelle Maxfield, 52, of Mifflinburg, now faces a misdemeanor charge of financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person.

Maxfield had allegedly taken her client’s SNAP card and used it at Weis Markets on Nov. 24 to buy $375.28 of groceries, according to the affidavit. Maxfield had used her Weis rewards during the purchase, which prompted the client’s daughter to contact the in-home health company that Maxfield is employed by.

When Maxfield’s company confronted her about the incident, she confessed to taking the card and stated that she knew it was wrong, according to the affidavit.

When Maxfield was interviewed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police, she reportedly told them the client had given her the card to use for groceries because she knew Maxfield was going through a hard time.

A preliminary hearing for Maxfield is scheduled for Feb. 24 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.