Selinsgrove, Pa. — A caregiver at a Snyder County care center has been charged for allegedly assaulting a patient.

Katherian Elizabeth Renner, 33, of Sunbury, was charged with a misdemeanor of striking, shoving, or kicking a dependent person in her care for the alleged incident that occurred on Aug. 2.

Trooper Brian S. Smyers of state police at Selinsgrove says he was called to Selinsgrove Center on Aug. 8 to investigate a report of assault. Smyers met with Duane Schmoyer, the center's risk management director, who told him two employees were in the patient's room at the time of the alleged assault. Selinsgrove Center is a state-owned facility for people with various intellectual disabilities.

Renner denied any knowledge or involvement in the assault, Smyers wrote in the affidavit. The other employee told Smyers she witnessed Renner push the patient into his bed when he was walking back from the bathroom. The patient fell face first into the bed. Renner then allegedly forced the patient to get up in bed and then covered him up.

The witness told Smyers that Renner told the patient not to spit on her, and then he began to pucker his mouth as if he was going to spit. That's when Renner allegedly got on top of the patient and straddled him, smacking him at least 30 times, Smyers wrote in the affidavit. The witness told Smyers she did not see the patient spit on Renner.

Smyers also interviewed the patient, who told him Renner pushed him onto the bed and hurt his leg.

Police filed the charge at the office of District Judge Scott A. Zeigler. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 27.

