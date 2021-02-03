Athens, Pa. — On Jan. 19, Towanda State Police Trooper Leland Loziere noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on State Route 220 in Athens.

Loziere, who said the vehicle was clocked at 108 MPH, said the car continued to flee onto West Pine Street. Officers said as the vehicle attempted to turn onto Dogwood Avenue, it struck a snowbank and became disabled.

Officers identified the driver as Kody Lantz, 19, of Barton, N.Y. According to the release, officers found Lantz to be in possession of THC wax and a pipe.

Court records show Lantz was charged with third-degree felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, a misdemeanor for marijuana possession, and a misdemeanor for use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with five summary offenses.

Lantz was initially given $65,000 monetary bail, but it was changed on Feb. 2 to nonmonetary bail during his preliminary hearing. Lantz was unable to post the initial bail and was confined from Jan. 19 to Feb. 2 at the Bradford County Prison. He was released on Feb. 2, according to court records.

Court records show Lantz is scheduled to appear before the honorable Maureen T. Beirne on Feb. 22.