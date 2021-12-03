Canton, Pa. — An investigation by the Canton Borough Police Department uncovered sexual crimes committed against a child.

Shane Patrick Berger, 51, of Canton allegedly threatened a juvenile and forced her to perform oral sex. According to an affidavit, Berger was questioned several times before admitting to the incident.

Berger allegedly told investigators the oral sex was consensual, but a follow-up interview with the juvenile painted a much different picture, according to authorities.

“Feeling intimidated by him (Berger), (name redacted) complied and did as (redacted) was told,” wrote Sergeant Trent Wright wrote.

Authorities said they responded to a report of a child engaging in sending sexually explicit messages with an adult. Officers spoke the person who said they discovered messages on a computer. Once the discovery was made at the home, Berger allegedly left.

An examination of the computer turned up messages that described sexual acts through words and pictures. Wright said Berger told the juvenile which acts he wanted to perform and which ones he wanted performed on him.

During an interview with police on Sept. 8, Berger allegedly confessed to putting a hand on the juvenile’s leg and hugging her. Wright said Berger told officers he never touched her intimate areas.

A second interview was conducted on Oct. 20. During that interview, Berger allegedly admitted to police the juvenile had performed oral sex on him. Berger allegedly made a point to tell officers the interaction was consensual.

According to the report, Berger also informed authorities of an extra cellphone that contained nude photos of the juvenile.

According to Wright’s report, a third interview was conducted on Oct. 21, this time with the juvenile, who told officers the oral sex was not consensual.

Berger was charged with several felonies that ranged from first-degree rape of a child, two counts of first-degree statutory sexual assault, four counts of third-degree child pornography, and third-degree contact with a minor—sexual abuse.

Berger, who is being held at the Bradford County Prison on $150,000 monetary bail, was also charged with two misdemeanors in first-degree indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old and corruption of minors.

Berger will appear before Judge Jonathan Wilcox for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8.

Docket report