Danville, Pa. — Mahoning Township Police said a man reported for having a stolen license plate led to the discovery of a larger theft.

John Wallish, 46, of Coal Township, was charged with receiving stolen property when police discovered the plate also belonged to a 1997 Sunline Camper that had been reported stolen to the Point Township Police Department.

Wallish allegedly told officers he knew the whereabouts of the stolen camper when they transported him to the station for the license plate theft. Officers instructed Wallish to contact the Point Township Police Department to report the stolen camper.

A camper matching the description of the stolen one was located at a Boat Club by officers later. When authorities knocked on the door, Wallish answered and had paperwork with vin numbers that matched the stolen camper. The camper is valued at $6,450.00.

Wallish was charged with third-degree felony receiving stolen property. No bail or court appearances are listed for Wallish.

