Selinsgrove, Pa. – A few careless moves from a burglary suspect was enough to land her in jail last week in Snyder County.

Crystal Fox, 45, of Middletown, Conn., was arrested by state police on Oct. 14 for allegedly breaking into two residences at the 1100 block of S. Old Trail in Monroe Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove, Fox used a shovel to break the glass door of a residence shortly after 9:45 a.m. Once inside, Fox put several items in a duffle bag. However, Fox left the duffle bag by the door as she left the residence. She also left behind her shoes and jacket, according to state police.

Fox then moved on to a neighbor’s residence, which was occupied at the time. As Fox entered and made her way into the kitchen, the victim confronted her. Fox then fled the scene, grabbing a pair of the victim’s sneakers on her way out, according to state police.

Police found Fox a short time later and took her into custody. Fox had a pair of sneakers and keys belonging to one of the victims, according to state police. Fox also reportedly was in possession of controlled substances at the time.

Fox was charged with felonies of burglary, criminal trespass, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a small amount of marijuana.

Fox was arraigned in front of District Judge John H. Reed who set bail at $100,000 monetary. Fox remains in Snyder County Jail as she awaits her preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27 at Reed's office.

