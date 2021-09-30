Danville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Milton are investigating a burglary incident in Montour County in which the suspect caused $15,000 damage to a residence.

The unknown suspect(s) entered a residence on Kellys Dam Road in Liberty Township and plugged the kitchen sink, causing flooding in the kitchen and basement, according to state police. The incident occurred between 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 and 1 p.m. Sept. 24.

The flooding caused damage to the flooring of the residence, according to state police.