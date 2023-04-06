Burglary_brokenglass_2021

Milton, Pa. — State police say someone broke into the 40 & 8 Club in West Chillisquaque Township early Monday morning. 

The unknown suspect got away with $1,000 and took a cash register with money after they broke into the club around 3:30 a.m. April 3, according to state police at Milton. The suspect disabled the power and damaged a rear window at the club. 

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.