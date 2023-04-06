Milton, Pa. — State police say someone broke into the 40 & 8 Club in West Chillisquaque Township early Monday morning.

The unknown suspect got away with $1,000 and took a cash register with money after they broke into the club around 3:30 a.m. April 3, according to state police at Milton. The suspect disabled the power and damaged a rear window at the club.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.