Burglary_brokenglass_2021

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. 

State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. 

Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.