Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say.

State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals.

Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.

