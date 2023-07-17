burglary 2020.jpg

Milton, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone broke into the 40 & 8 club in West Chillisquaque Township and stole multiple items. 

The unknown suspect turned the power off around 2 a.m. July 11 at the building, disabled the generator, and then forced their way into the building, police say. The suspect kicked in multiple interior doors to offices and stole several items.

Trooper Phillips says they also disconnected the Wi-Fi and took the surveillance DVR box. The DVR box was later recovered near the scene. 

Anyone with information may call PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.

