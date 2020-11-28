Potter Township, Pa. — State police in Centre County are investigating the theft of more than $2,500 worth of equipment in Potter Township.

According to a PSP press release, the following items were stolen from 188 High Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 22:

A Craftsman set of metric and standard tool set($500)

A Craftsman impact wrench set ($500)

A Dewalt air wrench ($500)

A Craftsman tool case ($500)

A Snap On impression leak down test kit ($500), and

A STIHL ($100)

Officers said there were no signs of a forced entry, according to the report. The investigation is ongoing.