Loyalsock Township, Pa. – An unknown suspect got away with $700 cash earlier this week after they broke into a home in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville, the unknown suspect forced entry into the rear door of a home at the 400 block of Pearson Avenue between 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 2:15 a.m. Oct. 18. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Montoursville at (570) 368-5700 and reference incident number PA2020-1470971.