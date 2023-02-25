Allenwood, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone broke into a Union County home and stole their dog.

The theft occurred around Feb. 6 at the 100 block of Park Drive in Gregg Township. The victim, who reported the theft to police on Feb. 7, told Trooper Yedlosky that her family left the home for several hours at 4 p.m. When they returned around 9:30 p.m., she found that their back door was broken open and their dog was missing.

The dog is described as a "Mast Cha Cha" mix breed.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

