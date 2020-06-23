East Chillisquaque Township, Pa. – An unknown suspect committed an act of animal cruelty when they broke into a home on N. Mill Road in East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.

The victim found their guinea pig decapitated on June 17, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. The unknown suspect(s) entered the home through the front door sometime between 10 a.m. June 16 and 10 a.m. June 17.

Two cats also are missing from the home, police said. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570 524-2662.