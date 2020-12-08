Elkland, Pa. – A man who broke into a Tioga County home was arrested after police found him locked inside the bathroom.

Shane Bisel, 24, of Elkland, was charged with one felony count of burglary and one count each misdemeanor of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, Tioga County 911 received a call shortly after 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 from a suspected female who stated she was kidnapped and was being held against her will at a home at the 100 block of Legion Heights Road in Elkland.

The owners of the home were contacted and told dispatchers that they were not home at the time. Police went to the home and observed lights on and heard a suspected woman crying inside. The exterior doors of the home were locked, according to state police.

The homeowner traveled back to the house and unlocked the door. When police went into the home, they found Bisel locked in the bathroom, according to the police report.

Bisel was arraigned at the office of District Judge James R. Edgcomb. Bisel was remanded to Tioga County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing at Edgcomb’s office is set for Dec. 10.

