Middleburg, Pa. — A property owner discovered bullet holes in his garage on Nov. 7 in Snyder County.

State police at Selinsgrove say they were called to an address on Starlight Drive in Center Township to investigate several bullet holes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.

