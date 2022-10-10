Danville, Pa. — Students were dismissed this morning at Liberty Valley Elementary School in Valley Township after a staff member discovered a bullet hole in a window.

State police at Milton say no students were inside the building when the shooting incident occurred. A paraprofessional discovered the bullet hole shortly after they reported to work at 7:30 a.m. Oct. 10. The paraprofessional noticed broken glass on the floor, according to a statement from the Danville Area School District.

When principal Lee Gump came to the classroom to inspect, he found a mark in the door across the room and a spent bullet on the floor. Administrators called police, who conducted an external sweep to make sure there was not an additional external threat, according to the statement. The building was locked down and students and staff were kept inside away from exterior doors and windows.

"At that point, we did not know the time of the incident but had reason to believe it occurred after Saturday afternoon," said Harry Mathias, acting superintendent in the statement.

By 9:45 a.m. police said they felt there was not an external threat. However, the district decided to dismiss students at 10:15 a.m. out of abundance of caution.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

