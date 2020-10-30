Lewisburg, Pa. – A Bucknell University student has been charged with assaulting and attempting to strangle a female student on campus, according to court documents.

Elessandro A. Cocovich, 18, of Pittsburgh, was charged with misdemeanor counts of simple assault, strangulation and related charges for the incident that occurred at Vedder Hall on Oct. 4.

A female friend visited Cocovich at his dormitory the evening of Oct. 3. The woman and Cocovich had a “deep conversation about life and personal challenges” that lasted into the early morning hours of Oct. 4, according to court documents.

When the woman began to cry as she talked about personal experiences, “Cocovich became angry,” according to the affidavit written by Jeffrey Ettinger of Bucknell University Public Safety.

The woman was sitting in a chair and Cocovich was sitting on the floor. He then reached upward and grasped his hands around the woman’s neck, catching her necklace and breaking the chain, according to police. With his hand around her neck, Cocovich then pulled her to the floor and attempted to strangle her, the affidavit stated. Police said she noted that Cocovich “appeared to be very intoxicated.”

The woman felt that Cocovich “was going to snap her neck and kill her,” Ettinger wrote. The next morning, the woman woke up with red marks on her neck and a bruise and scrape on her leg. She reported the incident to Bucknell Public Safety on Oct. 7.

Investigators interviewed Cocovich, who claimed he was in bed the morning the assault occurred, Ettinger wrote. The investigators were able to check cell phone ping records to corroborate the woman’s report that she was visiting with Cocovich at his room in the early morning hours of Oct. 4.

When investigators went to Cocovich’s room to interview him, they discovered that he had a chair that was property of All Star Bagels in Lewisburg. Cocovich admitted that he stole the chair, according to court documents.

A charge of receiving stolen property, in addition to the assault charges, was filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Cocovich’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 3.

