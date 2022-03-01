Lewisburg, Pa. – One week after Bucknell University students, faculty, and staff led a campus walkout voicing their dissatisfaction of the alleged mishandling of campus crimes, students say the issues have not been addressed.

In turn, university officials say they are working on addressing communication with students and university staff and faculty regarding the public safety department. A forum with the new Chief of Public Safety, Anthony Morgan, is planned for Thursday, March 3.

Students are hoping the public safety department will offer more transparency. One of the walkout organizers, student Jillie Santos, said last week she had met with Morgan, who seemed receptive to working with students and being more transparent.

A press release sent Monday from the Bucknell University Democratic Socialists (BUDS), who helped to organize the walkout, claimed the university had not responded to the issues outlined during the Feb. 21 event. The walkout event was held in response to the news of the recent whistleblower lawsuit filed against the university by former public safety officer Colby M. Snook.

In the complaint, Snook alleged that former Chief of Public Safety Steve Barilar allowed a student involved in a sexual harassment incident to destroy evidence.

"Students participated in the walkout out of a belief that such conduct formed a pattern of abuse and irresponsibility by Public Safety, demanding reforms to the structure and oversight of the department," the release stated.

Snook’s lawsuit, filed in January at the Union County Court of Common Pleas, maintains that the male student who allegedly recorded a woman in a campus restroom in May 2021 was given an opportunity to erase cell phone evidence. Barilar had allowed the student access to the phone in the public safety office’s evidence room after he met with the student’s parents.

Related Reading: Former Bucknell public safety officer sues university for violating whistleblower law

Snook's lawsuit claims that when he reported the alleged mishandling of the case, university employees retaliated and created a hostile work environment which forced him to resign on Nov. 16, 2021.

Barilar retired at the end of January, a retirement that had long been planned, according to university officials. Morgan stepped into the role of chief of public safety on Feb. 1.

Student speakers at the walkout also mentioned the Fran’s House incident from May 2021, in which fraternity members had harassed and threatened members of the LGBTQ+ affinity house.

When public safety officers arrived at the scene, they fraternized openly with the individuals attempting to break into the house and promised them access to it once final exams concluded that semester, according to the students’ release.

The speakers also brought up a letter sent to the university administration two years ago from the Coalition of Concerned Students regarding the mistreatment of the Black campus community. The students said in the release that no plan of action has been formed yet to address the issue.

Student organizers announced at the walkout that they had planned a forum for the following day, Feb. 22. Morgan was invited and allegedly accepted the invitation, according to the students’ release. However, Morgan "allegedly retracted his acceptance shortly before the walkout, citing hesitance to 'distract from the conversation,'" according to the release from the student group.

Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations for Bucknell University said Morgan has met with a number of student groups since he took over the chief of public safety position on Feb. 1, including BUDS, who he met with on Feb. 11.

"During that meeting, he was informed of an event the following Tuesday, but it was mischaracterized as an opportunity for further engagement with members of BUDS, not as a public forum associated with a larger protest directed at Public Safety," Ferlazzo said in an email. "He declined the invitation because he didn't want his presence to distract from the conversation."

The university’s forum planned for Thursday is part of two Community Conversations on Public Safety planned for the spring semester, according to Ferlazzo. The purpose is to engage the university students and employees in broad discussions.

At the forum, Morgan will present his vision for campus security, followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session with attendees. Students, university staff, and faculty will have an opportunity to meet Morgan at a reception following the forum.

Colby Snook lawsuit

As for Snook’s lawsuit, the allegations are still under investigation. Snook presented the allegations last summer to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson, who forwarded the complaint to the public corruption office at the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

On Feb. 23, Bucknell filed preliminary objections at the Union County courthouse, contending there was not any evidence of wrongdoing in the allegations made by Snook.

The university also denied Snook was discharged after reporting the alleged wrongdoing last summer to the Union County District Attorney. The university “denies that he was mistreated by other Bucknell employees,” according to a statement issued by the university.

Furthermore, the university acknowledged in the statement that Bucknell is aware that the Union County district attorney forwarded Snook’s complaint to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office more than six months ago.

“Bucknell has not received any official contact from the Attorney General suggesting the investigation will result in any charges, but is prepared and willing to cooperate in the investigation, should it move forward,” the university said in the statement.

Full statement issued on Feb. 24 by Bucknell University:

Yesterday Bucknell University filed preliminary objections to the whistleblower complaint filed by a former Bucknell public safety officer, and requested dismissal of the complaint.

In support of the motion, Bucknell cites the absence of any evidence of wrongdoing in the allegations made by the plaintiff and denies that the plaintiff was discharged after reporting the alleged “wrongdoing” to the Union County District Attorney. The plaintiff resigned from the University, and the University denies that he was mistreated by other Bucknell employees.

Bucknell is aware that the plaintiff’s complaint to the Union County District Attorney was forwarded to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office over six months ago. Bucknell has not received any official contact from the Attorney General suggesting that the investigation will result in any charges, but it is prepared and willing to cooperate in the investigation, should it move forward.

Both Union County judges have recused themselves of the case. The Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts will assign a judge from outside of the area to hear the case.

Is Barilar in or out?

Several weeks ago, some members of the campus community became upset when they found out Barilar’s employment had been retained for a two-week period after his retirement. The extension was to finish a student discipline case unrelated to the lawsuit, Ferlazzo said.

At the beginning of February, Barilar’s profile on the Bucknell website showed up with the title Special Advisor to the General Counsel. A short time later, the title was changed to Casual Public Safety. Ferlazzo said the first title posted was an error.

Related Reading: Bucknell retains former public safety chief as counsel, despite corruption allegations

Three mothers of Bucknell students sent a letter to university officials expressing their disappointment that Barilar’s employment term had been extended. The letter was sent to university president John Bravman; Karin Rilley, general counsel; and Pierre Joanis, vice president of human resources.

In the letter, the women said it was "a travesty" that the university and Rilley in particular would hire Barilar as an advisor. Rilley met with Snook in July, after he initiated the complaint against Barilar for the alleged misconduct, and she allegedly threatened him about his future employment with Bucknell.